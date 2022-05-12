To the Editor:
Jay Kennedy and Lisa Kelley were respected members of our community that touched many lives. For many of us, Kennedy documented our lives from the time we were in grade school right up through our own children attending some of the same schools. Kennedy became part of our families and there are very few homes in Lamoille County that don’t have one of his pictures on their wall.
The recent article references police interviews conducted about the homicide/suicide of the couple that are part of the public record. (“Police release interviews in Elmore homicide,” April 21, 2022)
Just because something is considered part of the public record doesn’t mean that it should end up in a news article. Freedom of the press doesn’t mean you should throw common sense and professional judgement out the window when deciding what should be considered news.
The events that happened in Elmore last November haven’t been forgotten, but we, the family and friends of Kennedy and Kelley, had managed to move on and put those events behind us. That is, we had, until the editorial staff of the News and Citizen wrote and printed a useless article that serves no purpose.
Printing this article shows a complete lack of respect for the family and the community. The News and Citizen should retract the article and print an apology to the family.
Steven Chase
Johnson
