To the Editor:
We think of summer as a time for a special read, often something memorable. If you have kids, especially those in late elementary or beyond, consider reading something that will help you make their lives better.
Spend a few minutes checking out “Let’s Talk Cannabis” and the “ParentUpVT.org” websites. A few minutes scanning the content of each will equip you for the needed conversations that all our kids need.
Why now? Summer is a time of great opportunity. We tend to spend more quality time with our kids and anyone who’s been around kids knows what that means … questions. Questions lead to conversations.
Conversations are opportunities to invest into our kids, sharing what really matters. A few minutes preparing for some of the tougher things that our kids might face will help you be able to have some super meaningful conversations. Conversations that will carry them when they have to make the tough choices … do I try that weed?
Have you given your kids the information to make the right choice for their well-being?
So take a few minutes today and visit healthvermont.gov and parentupvt.org. It may be the best reading you do all summer.
Jessica Bickford
Coordinator
Healthy Lamoille Valley
