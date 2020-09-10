To the Editor:
I worked with Dave Yacovone when he was the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families. I was impressed with what a hard worker he is, how carefully and conscientiously he approached very difficult issues.
Despite the pressures of the job, his door was always open and he genuinely listened to those of us much lower in rank.
I have continued to appreciate Yacovone’s compassion, experience, depth and openness as he represents Morrisville in Montpelier.
He doesn’t engage in sound bites or pretend that complicated issues are simple. He truly looks out for the least fortunate among us and has the experience both in government and in the private sector to be an effective advocate and lawmaker.
I look forward to his remaining in office for two more years.
Kate Greenmun
Morristown
