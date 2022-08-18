To the Editor:
I am writing in enthusiastic and heartfelt support of Avram Patt for reelection to the Vermont House from the Lamoille-Washington district. We’ve known each other for decades and share countless priorities, as well as a boundless love for our state.
Wherever Patt has served, in the Legislature or professionally, he has focused on the basic needs of Vermonters. He was general manager of the Washington Electric Co-op, a pioneer in energy efficiency and conservation programs, as well as developing clean, sustainable energy sources. He served as the director of the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity, overseeing weatherization, food and nutrition and other community-based programs. And before that, he helped develop public transportation and rideshare programs.
As a legislator, he has served on the health care and energy and technology committee dealing with climate change and rural broadband.
Patt was board president of Salvation Farms until 2021 and has served on many other non-profit and local government boards, including the Vermont Foodbank, and chair of a local selectboard. He is committed to the well-being of every Vermonter and to helping improve the quality of life for us all.
From his years of experience, Patt knows how the Legislature works and how to get things done. We share a lifelong, passionate love of music and a profound appreciation of the preciousness of children, and he’s committed to ensuring their healthy future.
I am proud to be represented by Avram Patt and strongly urge that you join me in voting for him, so that he may continue to be an enlightened, positive force in Montpelier.
Jon Gailmor
Elmore
