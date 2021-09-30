To the Editor:
My name is Addie Lentzner and I am a high school advocate working around the issue of homelessness in Vermont. This letter was sent to Gov. Phil Scott and it completely overrides the his narrative that motels do not want to continue housing people experiencing homelessness.
Dear Gov. Scott:
We are all motel and hotel management people from around the state who have participated in the state’s motel program. For the past year and a half, we have sheltered Vermonters experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. We have not only housed people, but we have become a support for and friends with clients staying with us.
Many of us felt as if we did the most meaningful work alongside folks experiencing homelessness in this last year, helping house our community during a worldwide pandemic.
After this past year, we are extremely concerned to see that people are again becoming homeless. We have spent the last year helping people build bridges to stability in their lives. On July 1, that stability began to collapse. On Sept. 23, when 500 more households will be transitioned out of their homes, even more people will be sleeping in tents and on the streets yet again. This is unacceptable.
We support continuing the GA Motel Program using federal FEMA money until Dec. 31. We believe that this program could be used to end homelessness in our state; it could be a bridge to transitional and permanent housing.
It is economically beneficial to end homelessness in our state. We spend thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on shelters and temporary solutions each year. Why not use FEMA money to pay for an extension of the motel program and build housing using American Rescue Plan Act funds, decreasing the economic effects of homelessness long into the future? However, it’s not the economic effects that are most important. What is important is the family sleeping in the local park while motel rooms have open arms across the street.
We motel owners call on the governor to use the federal money to reinstate the GA Motel Program through December and ensure that there is safe and consistent housing available when the time comes to transition out. At this point, every available motel room should be used for shelter.
Please take action to support people who are experiencing homelessness. Do we truly support the most vulnerable Vermonters? Or will we continue making excuses even as motel owners are openly willing to continue the program? Now is the time to act before 600 people are kicked out onto the streets.
Addie Lentzner
Bennington
(Editor’s note: This letter was sent on behalf of 45 Vermont motels, including the Deer Run Motor Inn in Cambridge.)
