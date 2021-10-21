To the Editor:
Each of us has a responsibility in keeping children and youth in our homes safe. We cover outlets, we put gates across stairs and around stoves, we keep harmful cleaning supplies up high, we actively work to keep our young kids safe.
As cannabis products become more commonplace in some homes, we need to take the same care with these products.
Cannabis products can come in traditional plant form, averaging around 20 percent THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high, but it can also be in a concentrated forms — up to 100 percent. The cannabis plant has been genetically modified over the years to increase its potency; this is no longer the 2-3 percent THC plant that many in our community remember from their younger years.
THC is being added to too many items that are appealing to children and teens including cookies, candies, drinks and vaping pods. New England Poison Control shares a concerning sharp increase in THC-related poisonings in Vermont in infants to age 5. Often these products are highly concentrated with one serving being one or two gummies or a piece of a cookie. This potential for consuming high concentrations of THC puts children and youth at risk.
If you have adult use cannabis products in your home, keep them secured and locked up so toddlers, children and teens cannot access them. This small step can help make your home safer for kids.
Jessica Bickford
Coordinator
Healthy Lamoille Valley
