To the Editor:
Greensboro has been invited by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to improve the water quality of Caspian Lake. The Stewards of the Caspian Watershed, a citizen group born out of the 2018 Greensboro community forum, would like to accept this invitation and we urge all our community to join in.
Historically, Caspian’s water quality has been good. We now have the chance to reclassify our lake to the more appropriate label of our actual higher standard, class A(1).
What does this really mean? Reclassification is a sort of stitch-in-time theory. It means an earlier opportunity to take advantage of technical assistance and funding to protect the waters. It means our commitment to three things: Do not put raw, untreated sewage into the lake; do not build a septic system that exceeds 1,000 gallons per day in the Caspian watershed; and do not build any wastewater treatment plants in the watershed.
It makes sense to improve the standards for water quality protection before it’s too late to keep lake waters clean for boating, swimming, fishing, aquatic life and drinking water.
While the water quality has been good, it is now deteriorating. If the phosphorus levels keep rising, the purity and clarity of the water clouds, and chlorophyll levels exceed the A(1) threshold, then it triggers an earlier opportunity for restoration actions to occur.
Again, it’s the stitch-in-time theory. These requirements are embedded in the Vermont Water Quality Standards Environmental Protection Rule Chapter 29A.
We’ve heard it described as saving the best of what’s left. The stewards heartily endorse the opportunity to reclassify Caspian Lake.
If you agree, email your support to the Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves (townclerk@greensborovt.org) in advance of the Sept. 8 selectboard meeting where they will discuss it.
JoAnn Hanowski
Chair, Stewards of the Greensboro Watershed
