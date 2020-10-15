To the Editor:
In response to “Denying the Truth That Abortion is Murder,” News & Citizen, Oct. 8, 2020, Diane Marcoux LaClair’s letter was filled with dangerous exaggerations and uncalled-for language.
Did you know the majority of Americans agree that a woman should have the right to choose? Most of us realize how enormous the implications are of not allowing women the freedom of choice. Abortion is also not a one-size-fits-all scenario. Women and girls from all walks of life have chosen abortion, and it has literally saved their lives. Maybe you should read their stories. They deserve your understanding and compassion.
Are you at all concerned that if safe, legal abortion is taken away thousands of women will die because women will still seek out abortions but this time it will be performed by back-alley abortionists or by the women themselves? Look at history. Thousands of women died horrible, awful deaths from botched abortions because they couldn’t access them safely and legally.
And, we will see that happen again if people like you have their way. But again, a fetus’s unborn life matters more than a fully grown woman. This has been made very clear. Also, the majority of abortions happen before eight weeks gestation. Not sure how much “ripping from limb to limb,” as you so eloquently put it, can happen on an 8-week-old embryo, that in my doctor’s words, was the size of a blueberry, but believe what you need to.
These late-term abortions, as you like to call them, make up 1 percent of all abortions and only occur if the mother’s life is at risk, or the fetus isn’t viable, meaning it won’t live outside the womb. Just because you don’t agree with something doesn’t mean you have the right to sit there with your dogma and tell someone what they can or cannot do with their own body.
It is none of your business.
A woman’s choice to have or not have an abortion when confronted with pregnancy is between her and her physician. End of story. I own my uterus, not you and your God, or the politicians who like to think they are God.
Vanessa Tourangeau
Johnson
