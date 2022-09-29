To the Editor:
I’m a conservative and I’m supporting Katherine Sims for the House. She’s got good ideas for the community. She is no problem for me because I’m a conservative. We do disagree on one thing, and she can accept me for that.
She follows through. She helped us out by making a phone call when a lawyer was slow to respond. The attorney general called within three days of her call.
We also needed a new septic tank. She got on the line for that because the state has a program.
I like Jeff and the kids too. I met them all in church. Katherine Sims really has the people’s ideas.
Terry Martin
Craftsbury
