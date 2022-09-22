To the Editor:
As a longtime advocate of rural broadband, I witnessed Rep. Katherine Sim’s exceptional leadership in fighting for investment in broadband for the Northeast Kingdom.
As a woodlot manager, I was impressed with her work on the future of Vermont’s forestry and forest economy. In her first term in the Legislature, she sponsored an excellent bill on forestry that became law.
As a father and grandfather, I share her belief that equal rights, including reproductive freedom, is a fundamental right for all.
As a voting citizen, I want my representative to be a positive influence for our state. Sims is that positive influence, and she sits at the table where decisions are made about legislative action.
In this election, redistricting has placed two incumbents against each other. They differ on most issues.
I am voting for Katherine Sims for reelection to the Vermont House, and I hope you vote for her as well.
Dave Stoner
Craftsbury Common
