To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Katherine Sims for the Vermont House of Representatives. She and I met a little over seven years ago when I interviewed at Green Mountain Farm to School. I remember the day well, it was mid-July and we had been experiencing temperatures nearing 100 degrees for days, if not weeks. When I arrived for my interview, and went into the office, I found music echoing through the third floor loft-style space, kids artwork decorating the walls and the executive director was barefoot.
It was warm and inviting, much like how I found Sims to be, not only during my interview, but on my first day or work when she greeted me with a big hug.
From there it quickly became a whirlwind of meetings and deadlines and fundraising and marketing — you name it, Sims had her eye on it. She had a vision of what the school could be and in those early years worked tirelessly and with grace to set the organization up for success. She led by example and with passion that inspired us all.
Sims and I spent many hours together setting goals, writing work plans and creating systems for long-term solutions. She was eager and willing to engage in conversations, at all levels, in order to better understand the questions and how to move forward. She celebrated new ideas and made everyone feel like a valuable member of the team.
Sims took great pride in the work of the school and saw the importance of not only addressing food access issues and supporting our farms, but had the foresight to know that in order to do the work, the organization needed to attract and retain good people. Green Mountain Farm to School now employs six full-time staff members. We all have full benefits, including health insurance, a retirement fund and paid time off. We have healthy workplace initiatives in place that have created longevity and a supportive environment.
Our programs are deeply embedded into the culture of the Kingdom, through education and gardening, feeding kids through the summers and generating over $3 million worth of sales to our local farms. All of this is because of the vision and fortitude Sims showed 10 years ago.
Katherine Sims is a woman of integrity, compassion and warmth.
Catherine Cusack
Craftsbury
