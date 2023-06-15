To the Editor:
The recent news of a proposed gondola over the Sterling Pond area is shocking. No wonder resort officials wanted to keep their plan a secret.
To the Editor:
The recent news of a proposed gondola over the Sterling Pond area is shocking. No wonder resort officials wanted to keep their plan a secret.
Mount Mansfield, Smugglers Notch, and Sterling Pond are some of Vermont’s most iconic and popular natural attractions in the state. The hiking and views are spectacular, as well as the wildflowers, birding, etc. The Long Trail plays a huge role in the area and draws visitors from far and wide.
Vermont, being such a small state, has very limited natural resources and needs to do everything it can to protect and preserve places like Sterling Pond.
The proposed gondola between Spruce Peak and Smuggs is simply not necessary. The environmental impact of tree cutting, heavy equipment, blasting, construction of nine concrete tower pads, etc., would be devastating on the Sterling Pond natural area. The beauty and views of the area would be ruined forever.
If skiers really want to go back and forth between the two resorts, slight improvements could be made to the old Snuffy’s trail. With the increased popularity of backcountry skiing and skinning, this would be a far better, very low impact alternative and could lead to other outdoor opportunities like guided tours.
Mount Mansfield State Forest belongs to the citizens of Vermont, not the shareholders of an out-of-state resort corporation. It is imperative to say no to this proposed project. We must protect and preserve the Sterling Pond natural area now and for future generations.
If you are concerned about Sterling Pond, now is the time to express your views to officials at Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources (Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation). Perhaps there will be an opportunity soon for full public comments and participation in the process to determine what happens to this special place.
Craig Richardson
Elmore
