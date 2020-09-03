To the Editor:
Mmmmm ... did I miss something over the past couple of weeks?
Did racial justice achieve its goals?
Nope, a long way to go on that front I think.
So, whoever moved the “Black Lives Matter to Us” sign from outside Hyde Park Congregational Church, please put it back.
Janet Bruner
Hyde Park
