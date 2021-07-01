To the Editor:
Although being in a very small minority, Fr. Boivin Council #5041, Knights of Columbus, Morrisville, feels that Sunday is still a day for religious worship. Many religions use this day, especially the morning hours for services.
While we realize the excitement of celebrating the independence of our country, especially this year as we come out of the pandemic, we feel there is time for both. Area parades could have been scheduled for 1 p.m. to allow morning religious services to take place and then given families time to prepare to partake in the 4th of July festivities.
The Morrisville parade will step off at 11 a.m., just after a Mass has started at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Marchers, floats, fire trucks and automobiles will be passing within a few feet of the front doors of the church as we worship.
Fr. Boivin Council has had floats and marching units in the parade for many years. By vote of the members at our June business meeting, we feel we cannot participate this year. Although few will notice that we are missing, our absence from the parade speaks to our belief that Sunday worship is still important to some.
Dennis Smith
Fr. Boivin Council #5041, Knights of Columbus, Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.