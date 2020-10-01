To the Editor:
First off, I am not a Democrat or a Republican. I voted in the 2016 race and I did not vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
Journalism used to be open-minded, giving both sides of the issue and all based on facts.
After reading many articles in the Burlington Free Press and the News & Citizen, I wonder if there is any real journalism anymore.
Everything I read is one-sided, very biased and with little fact.
I read Peter Berger’s “Trump please get your sign out of my yard” (News & Citizen, Sept. 9, 2020), and it was all personal opinion with few facts.
I really got a few laughs out of a couple of statements he put in his opinion piece.
First were fires, floods and virus. I had not known that the Democrats see Trump as a god. It reminded me of the 10 plagues in Egypt — seven to go.
The second was Trump’s golfing trips and how much they cost. If Berger thought back to our last president’s golfing trips, he would see that Obama’s golfing trips were in Hawaii. Obama flew to Hawaii at least 17 times in a year. Trump golfs just out of Washington, D.C.
Why wasn’t he upset at the cost of Obama’s flights to Hawaii for eight years.
I have not seen any protests that are peaceful. I watched a CNN person stand in front of three fires and say it was mostly peaceful. If this is peaceful, I hate to see what it means to be violent.
Mike Judkins
Jeffersonville
