To the Editor:
Regarding the article headlined “Johnson voters will pick next trustee at ballot box,” as a former trustee and a candidate for trustee, it is important that I share the truth with Johnson Village voters. (News & Citizen, May 12, 2022)
There is extreme bias and one-sidedness in this article. If you would like to watch the meeting as it actually happened, go to youtu.be/74HXQGoMFUA. Trustee candidate interviews begin at the 30:45 mark.
The meeting is also available to view on the Village of Johnson’s channel, “Village of Johnson Vermont.” The video is entitled, “Johnson Village Trustee 5/3/22.”
BJ Putvain
Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.