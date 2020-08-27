To the Editor:
Residents of Lamoille County rely on the News & Citizen/Stowe Reporter to provide us with reporting that is both factually correct and fair. But the recent article on Johnson’s proposed racial justice committee was neither. The article was replete with errors, half-truths and innuendo.
When citing Johnson’s Inclusivity Statement, the newspaper omits an integral part of the statement; the powerful sentence that reads, “We reject racism, bigotry, discrimination, violence and hatred in all its forms.” This blatant omission is at best negligent and at worst deliberate.
Furthermore, the newspaper attempts to throw shade on select board member Kyle Nuse, by selectively rehashing and distorting an incident involving a racist Trump tweet and its support by a local business owner (Stacey Manosh of Johnson Woolen Mills) which, incidentally, made national news headlines. This is not the first time that the newspaper has attempted to discredit and disparage Nuse, the only female member of the board. This is a pattern of behavior, an abusive one, that has been noted by many.
The newspaper even manages to misquote President Trump himself, by incorrectly quoting the tweet where Trump says the four Congresswomen should go back to the countries “they originally came from.”
That quote appears nowhere in the President’s actual tweet. The correct line quote from Trump’s solidly racist tweet is: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” which helps illustrate the abject racism that the newspaper characterizes as “was perceived as a racist tweet.”
Again, the tweet is solidly racist. All four Congresswomen are women of color, three were born in the United States, and the fourth became a naturalized citizen in 2000 at the age of 17. Shame on Trump for spewing this kind of racist rhetoric and shame on the newspaper for fabricating portions of the quote, which serve to minimize the vulgarity and racism.
Jackie Stanton
Johnson
