To the Editor:
I assume that contents of police blotter reports are written by the paper. If so, I do have a problem. I read a recent blotter report about a car in our Johnson SkatePark after hours; a park neighbor had called it in. She wrote me:
“December 30 at 5:44 a.m., reporting a suspicious car over there. The blotter states that, upon their investigation, ‘police found a couple of guys playing with a remote controlled car.’ It then read, ‘Nothing wrong with that.’ This statement is not at all helpful, if the hours of operation are as posted in the SkatePark and we neighbors are trying to be vigilant and keep our neighborhood safe and drug-free.”
The incident was minor, but actually, it is a problem. The park hours are posted; that car was there illegally. We do have numerous problems with alcohol and drugs down there, unfortunately. We rely on neighbors to keep an eye out, and they rightfully worry about park traffic and safety in their homes.
So, “Nothing wrong with that” is a snarky comment that may have amused the reporter and some readers, but does us a disservice. We work very hard to keep the park a healthy, substance-free and family-friendly place. And we rely on the police to help us when there is a concern.
Casey Romero
Chair, Johnson SkatePark & Bike Track Committee