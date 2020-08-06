To the Editor:
As a happy resident of Johnson for the past 10 years I am watching the controversy over the issue of putting Black Lives Matter flags on village or town property.
I happen to be a person-of-color, and therefore have a little more of an interest in the issue than some others. I believe that no flag should be flown on town or village property unless it is an official flag from the village, county, state or federal government.
There have to be limits or rules as far as the public display of flags. If we allow the Black Lives Matter flag, how do we stop the posting of a new flag from some other movement or organization that many in the village might be opposed to?
Offie Wortham
Johnson
