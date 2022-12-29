To the Editor:
I will not be standing for reelection to the selectboard this March at Town Meeting Day.
For 27 years I have served on the selectboard, and I am very humbled by the faith and support you put in me. I am very appreciative and honored for the opportunity to have served with selfless, good folks on the selectboard, town officers, committee members, along with a great bunch of dedicated employees.
I am optimistic for the future of Johnson and have all the confidence in the leadership of our current selectboard. Thank you for your years of continuous support.
Eric Osgood
Johnson
