To the Editor:
I am so pleased to learn that my friend, Kyle Nuse, is running for the vacant seat on the Johnson Village Board of Trustees. She is a major asset to the community and a tireless worker for all of Johnson.
My family moved to Lamoille County in 2019 because we had a dream of living in Vermont and after many years of trying finally had our opportunity. I was the only one of the four of us who had seen Johnson prior to the day we rode into town with our U-Haul. Needless to say, we were all anxious about where we were moving and what kind of place we would find there.
The first thing that caught our eyes was a lovely art supply store with colorful curtains and a rainbow pride flag. We felt relieved right away knowing that somebody in this new town cared about art, creativity and inclusiveness.
A friend of a friend connected us to Nuse and soon we got our families together for snow sliding at Cricket Hill. We met at the Studio Store and learned that our new friends were the owners of this little jewel. Then we spent the afternoon together as Nuse proudly shared all of the amazing sights that Johnson has to offer new residents.
She has continuously served as our yellow pages and put us in contact with local businesses when we’ve needed insurance, mechanics, home repairs, maple syrup, etc., and she always reminds us how important it is to Johnson to grocery shop at Sterling as much as possible.
As I’ve come to know Nuse more and more since then, I am continually impressed with how much she loves Johnson and how hard she is willing to work for this community. Believe me, I’ve lived in a lot of small towns and there aren’t many who have people like Nuse who bring together community service, art projects, family activities and thankless hard work for the betterment of everyone around her.
Nuse is an uncommonly dedicated civil servant, a great friend and unflinchingly helpful person.
Johnson, and Vermont for that matter, are at a crucial crossroads with broadband expanding and people coming from all over to live in this wonderful place. Johnson can choose business as usual and spend all of its time focusing on small bits of sidewalk or
Johnson can choose leadership who looks to the future and creates an inclusive welcoming environment for new people and businesses and position itself as an emerging center for arts, families, tourism, small business and good living.
Nuse is the candidate with the vision, energy and heart to make Johnson thrive.
Vote Kyle Nuse on June 8.
Carrie Watson
Eden
