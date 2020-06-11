To the Editor:
To Eric Osgood, select board chairman, about Johnson’s Friday Zoom meetings:
I just want to say how impressive these meetings have been.
To have state and national leaders like Congressman Peter Welch, Vermont State Sen. Tim Ashe, Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French, Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan attend Zoom meetings in our little town is really pretty amazing.
I have not heard of other town leadership groups providing their communities with this type of weekly support and information. Further, the live music has added a sense of community that so many are missing during the stay-at-home order.
Kudos to you and the rest of the town and village select boards for your leadership during this pandemic. Although I am a Hyde Park resident, participating in these meetings makes me feel great pride that I get to serve as the Johnson Elementary School principal.
David Manning
Principal, Johnson Elementary School