To the Editor:
The Johnson Food Shelf owes a debt of gratitude to Lisa Crews, coordinator for Johnson Recreation, and Jasmine Yaris for setting up the Stuff the Truck event Saturday, Nov. 14.
There was a great outpouring of donated food, money and volunteer help. It was a huge success.
The honor society and student council at Lamoille Union High School worked long and hard to collect a pick-up truck load full of canned goods. It was delivered to the Johnson Food Shelf on Nov. 25 just in time for the holidays.
That effort will make many people more relaxed and happy not to have to worry about putting food on the table in these times.
The Johnson Food Shelf has recently seen a large increase in requests for food. Your donations and support have helped us to meet these needs. The Johnson community should be proud of its generosity and hard work to make events like these happen.
Diane Lehouiller
Johnson
