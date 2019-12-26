To the Editor:
These are dangerous and unwelcoming times in the U.S. for immigrants and refugees. This season, the Jewish community stands with refugees on moral grounds and in order to protect their legal rights.
Over the course of our High Holy Day season, the Jewish community across Vermont galvanized our energies to raise awareness and funds, to educate, and pray for vulnerable migrants seeking refuge from extreme poverty and violence.
Biblical values have taught us the way that “You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress them, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Exodus 22:20), a central tenet of the Torah, referenced dozens of times in our sacred text.
We have learned lessons from Jewish history. With even the most superficial glance at our history, one can observe our people’s suffering as we were treated as “the stranger” and “other,” unwelcome even when the need was most dire.
Over the course of the holidays, rabbis and cantors spoke about this issue and offered prayers. Action items were distributed. The Jewish communities of Vermont raised over $7,500 to be spread across three noble organizations: one local Vermont Freedom Bail Fund; one national HIAS — Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society; and one focused on the southern border, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. Each one provide legal support and bail for those in need.
We are grateful to all of those who contributed to this campaign. We have shown each other and others that when we band together in community, change is possible.
The needs are many; the work is not over. As our rabbis taught in Mishnah Pirke Avot 2:21, “It is not your duty to complete the work. But neither are you free to desist from it.”
Temple Sinai, S. Burlington
Ohavi Zedek, Burlington
Ruach Hamaqom, Burlington
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe
Rutland Jewish Center
Congregation Shir Shalom, Woodstock
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier