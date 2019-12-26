To the Editor:
On behalf of Jenna’s Promise, we wanted to take a moment to express our gratitude for these past months.
It may sound surprising to be thankful in a year such as this. We lost our daughter in February to an overdose, and while that was a devastating blow that no one should ever experience, we were humbled and amazed by the incredible outreach of so many in this community.
We have taken solace and strength from your words and support. The letters and conversations across this community have left us in awe.
The pain and fear of those who are struggling or know someone who is suffering from addiction are only matched by their desire for a better life. Your stories have strengthened our resolve, and your aspirations for something more has become the core of our mission.
In other words, this is a foundation built on hope. And not just ours.
Hope courses through each of the many volunteers who showed up to help the mission in event after event. Others donated money and expertise.
In just the project to transform the old Johnson church to Jenna’s House, we have been blessed to have people who donated materials, labor and expertise to help navigate a challenging undertaking. At the very beginning, we had the backing of our elected officials like Rep. Dan Noyes and Sen. Richie Westman; we had the permitting and designs donated by Sam Ruggiano and Silver Ridge Design; and Rick Whiittemore, Randy Machia, and Sweeney and Belisle all gave their labor and materials. Further, Johnson Hardware and Rental donated time and supplies, and the laborers from Lamoille Corrections did much to restore the outside of the building.
This is just a microcosm of the larger picture, one that shows all sorts of hopeful people pitching in to help achieve the mission of Jenna’s Promise.
You all have helped light our path during our darkest hour. Thank you all, and happy holidays.
Dawn and Greg Tatro
Jenna’s Promise
Johnson