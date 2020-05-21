To the Editor:

I would like to clarify some confusion in a letter to the editor in the News & Citizen of May 14 concerning the cutting of the pine trees at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.

This cemetery is not overseen by the Morristown Cemetery Association. It has its own association. MCA oversees the seven small cemeteries around Morristown.

I understand the confusion and I often receive comments about situations at Pleasant View. I believe Joie Marshall is president of the Pleasant View Cemetery Association or comments can be sent to the Morristown town administrator’s office.

Dennis Smith

President

Morristown Cemetery Association

Morrisville

