To the Editor:
I am so grateful to the News & Citizen for taking the time to talk to me about Japanese knotweed a couple of weeks ago and to tour some of the sites that Knot in Hyde Park is managing. (“Hyde Park leads fight against noxious weed, June 16, 2022)
It is overwhelming when one is confronted with a vast stretch of Japanese knotweed. That is precisely why we think it’s so important to stop the plant from taking hold in the first place.
Just in the last week, for example, we spotted three new plants along Center Road in Hyde Park. We dug them up, disposed of them safely and marked the sites with “Knotweed” signs so we can keep an eye out for whatever re-sprouts. This took almost no time to do. Even multi-plant patches of knotweed don’t take that much time to manage once you’ve committed to taking them on.
A key part of our mission is for everyone to know what knotweed looks like so they can act early and persist, and for everyone to know that you never, ever toss this plant over the bank or into the woods. It will take root and the next time you look there will be a stand of knotweed that will become more and more difficult to deal with the longer you leave it.
If you’re interested in helping, write to us at knotinhydepark@gmail.com and checkout our website at hydeparkvt.com/knot-in-hyde-park.
Mary Walz
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.