To the Editor:
It’s Groundhog Day in Elmore, and I am not talking about what happens at Punxsutawney on Feb. 2, but rather the movie with Bill Murray. Here we go again, another forced vote in Elmore regarding the concept of forming our own school board for the town’s schoolhouse that serves only 20 percent of school-age students in Elmore.
Here we go again, another vote and no plans, no budget and no implementation strategy regarding this very important and very complicated concept of forming a new school district. We have a community-based group named the Elmore Community Education Committee, which is pushing this concept on Elmore.
Do any of the members of the committee have any experience with forming a new school board? Do any of them have any experience in running a school system? Are they familiar with the complex rules and regulations mandated by state and federal governments? If so, we should understand their experience and plans before any vote is taken.
The petitioners state their primary reason to attempt to pass this vote is “to save the Elmore School.” The only thing that has changed since the last vote is that the towns of Stowe, Elmore and Morrisville all voted to allow Stowe to leave the unified school board.
If the state allows Stowe to leave, then the issue about the Elmore School goes away. The towns of Elmore and Morrisville will need the Elmore School to meet the student population demands. This forced vote is premature and we would be best served to wait and see what happens with Stowe.
The petitioners have also stated that they believe that after this school board divorce from the unified school board, Elmore would have more leverage “to get a better deal for Elmore. Nothing could be further from the truth. What does the unified school board need from Elmore? Why would the school board have any reason to negotiate with a town that just voted to leave them?
This is just another illogical, misinformed and inaccurate position taken by the petitioners. Running a school district is very hard and complicated, why would the unified school board waste any resources and time to try and support Elmore’s bad decision?
This is exactly what happened in Ripton last year when they voted to leave their unified school board. The school board they divorced rejected Ripton’s request to contract for services so they could meet all the regulations required under state and federal mandates. Let’s wait to learn from what is reality versus fiction. We should wait and see what we can learn about what happens in the state before we make the same mistakes. This forced vote is premature and ill advised.
All other articles that affect taxes during this year’s annual meeting have detailed budgets and plans so we all know the implications on our tax bill. This school board vote is the only vote we are being asked to consider without any details and budget, even though it affects our school budget, which makes up 70 percent of our property tax bill. The petitioners are asking us to gamble with the largest part of our property tax bill.
Without any plans and no budget, I don’t know how any residents can truly debate the merits of the concept of a separate school board for Elmore, let alone make an educated vote that affects 70 percent of town taxes.
Elmore, we cannot afford to gamble on taxes. We must, as a town, vote no for a separate school board for Elmore.
Warren West
Elmore
