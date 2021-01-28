To the Editor:
In the Jan. 22 issue of True North, they write: “Town Clerks shed light on election fraud in Vermont. Town clerks revealed that we have an election system that cannot reliably protect against fraudulent mail-in ballots, is run by officials who receive little or no training in how to detect fraudulent votes, and, when fraud or potential fraud is flagged, it is ignored by the secretary of state’s office and the attorney general’s office.”
Something should be done about this.
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
