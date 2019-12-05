To the Editor:
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold public meetings on coyotes in Barre on Dec. 17.
The organization Protect Our Wildlife has in recent months sponsored a number of excellent, informative and well attended presentations by Chris Schadler, a coyote expert, biologist and Vermont sheep farmer who is offering a biologically accurate alternative view of the animal, in contrast to the perception by some people of the coyote as a threat.
Fish and Wildlife, which is holding a meeting on coyotes in December in Barre, acknowledges that coyotes are important to the state’s ecology. Hopefully, this meeting signals that the department will now support the long-needed effort to modernize our view of the coyote.
Intelligent coexistence with wildlife is more important now than ever before.
Jane Hoffman
Greensboro