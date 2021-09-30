To the Editor:
Trucks stuck in the almost impassable section of Smugglers Notch has been a problem for as many years as I can recall, after moving to Vermont in 1970.
Living in the northwest corner of the state for over 20 years in Bakersfield, Enosburgh Falls and Montgomery, it was not unusual to read that another “trucker” thought they could save a few miles, and some time, by following Route 108 South thought the Notch.
It simply cannot be done.
I believe that I have a simple solution that will eliminate the aggravation and delays.
In several states, highway departments have installed a simple solution of an overhead height regulator, consisting of a series of overhead triggers, equally spaced across the width of the road, and only activated by any vehicle above a set predetermined height.
When activated by such a vehicle, it would trigger a barrier, much like you would see at a railroad crossing. This Rube Goldberg proposal would be positioned on Route 108 well before where the winter road closed signs on both sides of the Notch.
There would need to be a turn-around for those boneheads still up for the challenge.
Obviously, this concept needs refinement. However, the concept is doable, and I have said this for years. More amazing is that one of the engineers in the Vermont Agency of Transportation has not thought of this concept. Think cost, downtime for those stuck in either direction, vehicle and cargo damage, cost of Vermont’s police department employees, vehicle recovery and towing, and so on.
I no longer live in the beautiful state of Vermont, and I truly miss its diversity and general independent ideology in so many areas, plus most of the weather. For the past 30 years southwest Florida has been home, and it just ain’t the same.
Fred Elliott
Punta Gorda, Fla.
