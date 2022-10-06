To the Editor:
The towns of Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro have a choice. Both incumbent representatives are kind and sincere people, but they are profoundly different in many other ways.
Only one works year-round to explore the needs and obstacles facing our rural economy and finds ways to satisfy the needs and overcome the obstacles.
Only one reaches out to the whole community to listen and inform us regularly throughout the legislative session.
Only one in the difficult, pandemic-altered term proved a dynamic and effective voice for the Northeast Kingdom, successfully pushing legislation to improve our local economy and making sure we got our fair share.
I’m voting for the only one who gets things done for our community. I’m voting for the only one who works continuously to make our community a vibrant, opportunity-filled place for ourselves, our children and grandchildren. I’m voting for Katherine Sims.
Tim Fritz
Craftsbury Common
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.