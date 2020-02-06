To the Editor:
By definition, fraud means deception for personal gain. What other definition can you give the Senate’s ridiculous conduct in the Trump impeachment?
Also, if anything, the conduct of the impeachment brought out the weakness of the Constitution. Without congressional honesty, the president is a dictator in waiting.
The Senate proceedings amounted to a farce that would have made William Shakespeare proud. I would state an argument, although very weak, could be made that the president’s conduct didn’t rise to removal, but that argument pales in the light of the obstruction, lies and the awful conduct of the president and his timid supporters in the Senate.
They say the cover-up is worse than the crime and this impeachment is all that and more. What is truly appalling, or should be, is the fact that there was no trial. Yup, no trial where there is evidence, witnesses and documents.
I am sure the framers would not have foreseen this conduct, since they believed that the Senate would be made up of honorable people. What is clear to me, and should be to all, is that, along with a lying and dishonorable president, we have a lying and dishonorable Senate majority. How in good conscience can anyone vote for a president who lies, vote for senators who lie, or supports a party that has no shame.
History will show this proceeding as the lowest point in the history of our democracy. I can only hope it is wakeup call for this country.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville