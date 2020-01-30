To the Editor:
We all know what Donald Trump has done to warrant the third impeachment in American history. In short, he has used $400 million in taxpayer funds to coerce a foreign power into investigating a political rival, thereby influencing and compromising the integrity of this year’s presidential election.
This is clearly against the rule of law, immoral and just plain wrong by any standard of decency.
Worse still is Trump’s behavior, always corrupt, unethical and “profoundly immoral” (Christianity Today). He has betrayed his office as president and his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. He has insulted our nation’s friends in democracies around the world, and given lavish praise to despots and dictators among our enemies, because Trump is himself no friend of democracy, no admirer of the constitutional rights of free speech, free press (“the press is the enemy of the people”), and religion, nor does he like working with elected officials in Congress. He is an authoritarian who would like nothing more than governing by presidential proclamation.
Through bullying and by placement of equally corrupt and steadfastly loyal friends and allies of like mind as heads of the State Department and the Department of Justice, among others, and through other means, he has created a thoroughly corrupt Republican Party whose members march in lockstep to the tune of their master, like Nazi stormtroopers, with no dissent, never questioning, although they all know what he is capable of, and where he is headed.
These Republicans speak with one voice, but all run in fear of a spiteful and vengeful Trump who would brand them “traitors” among their own, and if they dare speak out from the ranks of his robots, they will be opposed in primary elections by Trump loyalists who will have endorsement and financial backing from the Republican National Committee.
If Trump is not removed from office by trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, and we know he will not be, the precedent is set. The president is above the law, free to do whatever he will, without regard to the law or any restraint — or at least, as many Republican senators have been saying recently, although not in quite so many words, that “if a Republican does it, that means it’s OK.”
Trump’s behavior in four years has included dozens, nay scores, of things that would have resulted in impeachment for President Obama in a heartbeat. Would Republicans ever accept the many precedents of behavior set by Trump in the next Democratic administration? You can bet your life that they would not.
We as a nation are not the “United” States by any stretch of the imagination, but are divided almost evenly, with one side that does not hold respect for truth. You need only remember “fake news” and “alternate facts,” terms coined in the first months of the Trump administration. Indeed, we are living in the post-truth age, a time with unparalleled toxicity in political discourse, where one man’s truth is another’s lie, where two sides cannot even speak to each other.
Great nations solve their problems. Most problems have relatively easy, common-sense solutions. Good governance is achieved by compromise, but when one political party is so thoroughly dominated by an autocratic demagogue, compromise cannot be achieved, and no problems can be solved.
We have only one real chance — to make the difference in November.
Bill Lizotte
Jeffersonville