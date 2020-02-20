To the Editor:
I am excited to say that I will be running for town clerk/treasurer for the town of Wolcott on March 3. I think it will be an exciting challenge and change from my 25-plus years in accounting. I have been on the select board for a number of years and have had the opportunity to work with Linda Martin and the members of the office staff in various capacities.
As the select board vice chair, I have assisted in keeping the meetings organized and moving swiftly while keeping order and fairness to the interactions with the community in attendance, while voicing my own opinions even when they may not be that of others.
As a paralegal for nine years with a local attorney, I learned the process of property title search and town records as well as the importance of confidentiality much needed in a professional office. I have some experience with grants and grant writing and feel that I could be an asset to the town.
Linda has been a huge asset to this town for 34 years. I am confident that, with her help and other staff along the way, I could be a great spokesperson and face for Wolcott. Town governance has changed so much in the past year, I feel the combination of a new face and fresh perspectives could be beneficial to the town and our community moving forward.
Daily interaction with the public is an aspect of my current job I love the most. I enjoy getting to know people and learning what I can do to help them and my community. My husband and I have lived in Wolcott for 23 years with our two boys. We have enjoyed our home, neighbors and our community and hope to do so for years to come. I would appreciate your support and your vote on March 3.
Kimberly Gravel
Wolcott