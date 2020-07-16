To the Editor:
I am totally shocked to hear how much our younger generations seem to like socialism. I think they look at the word “social” and think of good times and having fun.
But I have news for them! They should take a trip to a socialist country and find out what socialism is all about.
I was listening to an American pastor who went to Russia a number of years ago to start a church. He was shocked to find all the homes and apartments were all the same inside and out.
He said he went to a store to purchase a sofa and was told he could have it in three years. He found many people were doing their shopping with the black market. It cost them much more but they could have it then.
This was the way the Communist and socialist governments operated under Stalin and Lenin and their successors.
So why do you want to put this kind of government on the people of the United States of America? If you want to know if what I have written is true, I have the name and phone number of this pastor or you can watch him on your computer or YouTube. I also hope you reconsider who you will be voting for in November.
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.