Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.