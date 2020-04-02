To the Editor:

The stress and worry that something like this global pandemic can cause are immense. With health concerns, financial concerns, isolation issues, depression, anger, and feelings of uncertainty, there is a lot we are going through.

I want to tell you that there is an answer: it’s Jesus Christ. On Good Friday this year, it will have been nine and a half years since I turned my life over to Jesus.

Committing your life to Jesus does not mean you won’t have problems, or that you or a loved one won’t contract COVID-19. However, it does mean you can have peace here, and eternal peace.

As Paul the apostle writes, I am the worst of sinners, I too can relate. In my B.C. days, I hurt a lot of people, and left behind a path of destruction due to my selfish behavior. I say this so that people understand that God doesn’t care where you have been; he cares where you are going. The truth is, I do too. I would like as many people to find the love and peace I found in God.

In times like these with COVID-19 and all the uncertainty with health and finances, I want people to know they can be certain in Jesus Christ.

Paul McLure

Men’s minister, Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, Johnson

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.