To the Editor:
The stress and worry that something like this global pandemic can cause are immense. With health concerns, financial concerns, isolation issues, depression, anger, and feelings of uncertainty, there is a lot we are going through.
I want to tell you that there is an answer: it’s Jesus Christ. On Good Friday this year, it will have been nine and a half years since I turned my life over to Jesus.
Committing your life to Jesus does not mean you won’t have problems, or that you or a loved one won’t contract COVID-19. However, it does mean you can have peace here, and eternal peace.
As Paul the apostle writes, I am the worst of sinners, I too can relate. In my B.C. days, I hurt a lot of people, and left behind a path of destruction due to my selfish behavior. I say this so that people understand that God doesn’t care where you have been; he cares where you are going. The truth is, I do too. I would like as many people to find the love and peace I found in God.
In times like these with COVID-19 and all the uncertainty with health and finances, I want people to know they can be certain in Jesus Christ.
Paul McLure
Men’s minister, Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, Johnson