To the Editor:
The Hyde Park Village Trustees have had to make some tough decisions regarding water and sewer charges recently. Stowe and Cambridge in particular have objected to very large increases in their rates. They consider the new rates to be capricious and unfair and are threatening the board of trustees with legal action.
I have reviewed the board’s decision-making process and consider it to have been made in a highly responsible and thoughtful manner, fully in keeping with state and national guidelines. Yes, it did result in some large increases, but in no way were they made capriciously or unfairly. Water and sewer are expensive enterprises everywhere.
I want to commend the board for their fine work and express my gratitude for the diligence with which they serve us all.
I especially commend general manager Carol Robertson for her ability to equitably consider the many competing needs of the community.
Thomas Anastasio
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.