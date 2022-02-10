To the Editor:
Hyde Park will not have a public gathering for March Town Meeting due to the health concerns of COVID-19. Instead, voters will need to get town reports from the town clerk’s office or wherever they have picked them up before and review them before going to the town office Tuesday, March 1, to vote by Australian ballot on various articles.
Article 3 on the warning is asking voters to eliminate the office of lister. The Hyde Park Selectboard will take over the responsibilities and powers of the lister and will hire a clerk to fulfill the lister’s functions.
The voters of Hyde Park need to vote no on article 3 for the following reasons:
• The elected office of lister is part of the democratic structure of town government, and those responsibilities and powers should not be placed in the hands of the selectboard and reducing this awesome responsibility to a clerical level. The assessments of property values and any subsequent actions are not meant to be placed in political or inexperienced hands.
• Too much power vested in the selectboard is undemocratic. The lister needs to be an independent voice with the appropriate power and responsible to the voters of Hyde Park, not the selectboard.
• The selectboard is power hungry. Hyde Park voters remember at a previous town meeting that the board proposed voters give up voting for the town clerk and treasurer, and they would hire people for these positions. And remember that proposal was loudly and soundly voted down.
• The most powerful group in all town meetings are voters because “we are the people…” and the final authority rests with us, not the selectboard.
Here we are again in 2022 and the Hyde Park Selectboard is still trying to subvert local democracy by disenfranchising our voting rights and responsibilities to elect the town’s listers.
So, my friends in Hyde Park, because we have the ultimate power of voting to save our local democracy, we need you to vote no on March 1 at the town clerk’s office, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the Australian ballot you receive, vote no on article 3 so we will continue to have the right, responsibility and freedom to vote for lister not only this year but all the years to come.
John (Jack) Anderson
Hyde Park
