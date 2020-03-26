To the Editor:
A group of three in Hyde Park, Melanie Carpenter, Angie Faraci and Karen Weeks, have created a group to support Hyde Park folks who are in self-isolation and need essential errands run.
It’s called Hyde Park Helpers-Mutual Aid. As of Monday morning, we had 34 volunteers who are ready to help folks with this courier-type service Our website is: bit.ly/hydeparkhelpers.
It has two forms — an “I Need Help” and an “I Can Help” form.
If you know of someone who needs this service in Hyde Park, let us know by using the website or calling Karen at 802-888-4177.
Karen Weeks
Hyde Park