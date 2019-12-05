To the Editor:
In response to Tom Roger’s opinion piece on Nov. 21, “In Vermont, access to land is a social justice issue”: Ironically, access to land in Vermont is a social injustice.
The truth is that landowning residents of Vermont carry a heavy, unfair and unnecessary burden imposed on us by our state that requires us to post our own land. The land we bought, we pay taxes on and we maintain.
We are obligated to hang bright yellow posted signs every 400 feet or less and update the date on those signs each year. Additionally, we’re required to go down to the town hall and pay a fee and update our listing each year.
All of this while many hunters tear down those signs or just ignore them altogether in this perverted sense of entitlement.
These rules were set up by a majority minority of Vermonters who want to use our backyards as their recreation playground. You can post your land “with permission only.” This way you have control over who is on your land with a gun. But whatever you do, post your land! It is the socially just thing to do.
Dan Galdenzi
Stowe