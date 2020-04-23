To the Editor:
An open letter to the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees:
As the board considers a plan that would close Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Lyndon, I encourage you to not make a decision that will nullify the hard work that NVU has done in the past two years to help reduce the financial stress on the state college system. While it has been difficult, we have worked together as two campuses to enact a plan that this board had approved. I worry that consideration is not being given to the fact that NVU is so young as an institution. We need to be given a fighting chance.
From an economic perspective, NVU’s support for the local economy is truly astounding — an estimated $113 million. Shutting down NVU-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon would have extreme consequences not only for the thousands of current students and employees but for countless businesses and organizations in Lamoille and Caledonia County that are already hurting from COVID-19. Many of these organizations and businesses might not be able to survive.
Additionally, we risk cutting off accessible higher education to many members of our local communities, impacting our workforce for years to come. In a time when many young Vermonters are deciding whether they can continue to stay in the state to raise their family, a decision to shutter NVU-Johnson and Lyndon could make it even more apparent that moving is a more viable option for the sake of their children’s future.
I am a born-and-raised Vermonter, growing up in Danville. At Danville High, I valued my education more than anything. I knew that I wanted to continue my learning after high school and I fell in love with Johnson State College. I felt the warm embrace of the community and relished the opportunities it provided me. I studied psychology and business management, learning in-person with amazing, knowledgeable experts in their fields. I jumped into infant developmental research with Dr. Gina Mireault. I was co-chair of the President’s Student Council, a senator for the Student Government Association, student assistant coach for the men’s basketball team, a teacher’s assistant, and I completed two internships. With all of these experiences that most students would not be able to do all at one institution, I was accepted into an extremely competitive graduate program at Stony Brook University. I am now back at NVU-Johnson as an adviser and part-time faculty member, helping pay it forward to the community that gave me everything I could have dreamed of and more.
I understand that difficult decisions need to be made. This situation is like nothing the Vermont State Colleges System has been faced with. I urge that, before deciding to close campuses, other action steps be taken. NVU-Johnson is fostering the creative thinkers who are necessary for future generations to be able to adapt to situations similar to what we face now. Give NVU-Johnson, and the institution as a whole, all your support so that we can continue on the great work that you set us out to do: provide in-person, high-impact educational experiences.
Brady Rainville
Hyde Park
(Edited for length)