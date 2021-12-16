To the Editor:
After the Halloween revelers came home, we were told that the virus infections were much higher due to unvaccinated people. Again, after Thanksgiving vacations, we heard the same old news, a huge spike in infections due to unvaccinated people.
And, it’s certain that we will hear the same old news after 55 million hit the roads and air for their Christmas vacations.
When I turn by a TV channel and see thousands of grown-ups, side by side, filling the bleachers to watch grownups playing a kid’s game called football, and again hear it’s the unvaccinated causing the virus to spread, I have to ask, “How stupid can it get?”
The truth is, if you jump in the river, you are going to get wet. Have the common sense to stay on shore and the chances are better you will stay dry.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
