To the Editor:
The present state of affairs in our country has made me feel that maybe our country isn’t so great after all. The COVID-19 seems to have uncovered many weaknesses which we have ignored for years.
First and foremost is our health care situation. I wonder how many have died not going to a hospital or doctor since they didn’t have health care insurance?
For-profit health care and the linking of health care insurance to work and employment have created unintended consequences. Folks with good benefits now face a situation that will leave them without a job, without money and without health insurance coverage.
Just compare the countries with national health insurance to the United States. Our country has 4.5 percent of the world’s population and yet over 25 percent of the world’s deaths from the virus. Now, a lot of the statistics are in question, both here and around the world. However, no doubt exists that we have fallen behind the rest of the world.
Added to the fact that many do not have health care coverage is the blundering of the present administration’s response. Facts have shown that we were on notice in early January, yet they suppressed any information. There is no doubt Trump believed announcing a pandemic would hurt the stock market, the economy and his re-election. His daily blathering of lies and exaggerations only make things worse. Pompous and downright ignorant is his idea of leadership. If you have paid attention to the nightly broadcasts, you know what I am saying.
If, as a country, we want to be great, two things are necessary.
The first and critical thing we must do is to follow the lead of all other modern countries and have a workable health care system to cover all people.
The second and maybe more important is to elect a president who has experience in government, isn’t more concerned with his or her own business interests than ours, and finally acts and talks like a responsible intelligent person.
Lastly, our republic-style government (states) maybe is a negative where a country-all-in approach is necessary. Different states not only doing things differently but competing for equipment, etc., seems to be another negative. However, a competent president would have solved this problem.
Be happy you are in Vermont.
Rich Carrell
Morrisville