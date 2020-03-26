To the Editor:

During this time of distancing and quarantine, people all over are finding ways to still feel connected, uplift and encourage one another and brighten each others’ days.

A friend of mine suggested a communitywide event where families can decorate and color a banner/poster and write an uplifting or encouraging message or word and stake it in their front yards for passersby to see.

People can also take photos of their banners and post on Facebook for all to see.

This could take place this coming weekend March 28-29 or be an ongoing thing.

Portia Foss

Johnson

