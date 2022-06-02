To the Editor:
I would not have run for office if not for Lucy Rogers.
Two years ago, I was asked if I would run for state representative. In an all too familiar political story, my wife and I were told we had 24-36 hours to decide. It was May 2020. COVID had just landed, schools were closed. We were drowning in kids and stress. It all seemed like too much.
But in that 24 hours we spoke with a long list of women in politics. One of the most memorable conversations was with Lucy Rogers.
The conversation began with Marianna and I sheepishly joking that we were massive fans. We had come to know Lucy through her regular articles in the News & Citizen. Lucy’s writing introduced us to the legislative process and policy discussions in a way that no other local representative had. She was smart, community-centered and compassionate.
I realize now that Lucy’s writing in her first term — and, of course, the relentless policy work behind it — planted a seed for my family of who and what political leadership can look like in Lamoille County.
On the night of our phone conversation, Lucy was honest: this job would be hard. She affirmed that there were so many valid reasons not to run — we were parents of young kids, a queer couple in a rural district, social workers barely holding life together financially during a pandemic. She concluded that those were also absolutely the reasons that, as a family, we should run.
Representation is not everything. But it is certainly something. With her election in 2018, Lucy played a role in shifting the demographic of the Statehouse. Just her presence was transformative for representation, but she went beyond that. She introduced legislation aimed at improving legislative compensation, recognizing that the current structure creates massive equity issues in representation.
It’s simply too disruptive and expensive for most Vermonters to serve in the state legislature. Lucy sought to change that.
In that fateful phone call, which was likely held after she’d worked tireless hours for constituents and a shift at the sawmill, Lucy got Marianna and I on board.
I’m realizing that there is a lot of grief in the role of legislator. There are regular losses of policy and people. I am grieving the loss of Lucy in my legislative world. But that grief is coupled with gratitude for all that she has done for our communities and for my family.
The grief is buffered with the knowledge that she will stay just down the road where we can sit and continue our long conversations about how to best serve this community that we love.
Love you, Lucy. Thanks for everything!
Rep. Kate Donnally
Hyde Park
