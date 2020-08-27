To the Editor:
Since Rep. Sam Young mentioned my name at length in his recent letter to the editor (News & Citizen, Aug. 20, 2020), I would like to respond.
I am not a single-issue candidate as his letter implies. I have a wide range of issues that are of concern, and I have contacted him on numerous issues.
We need sound fiscal policies that grow Vermont’s economy and lower taxes in Vermont. We need to improve our infrastructure-roads, internet, cell service, water and sewer systems. I would forcefully advocate for our farmers and our local economies.
Leaders complain about the cost of schools, but continue to add mandates that increase the cost of education. I haven’t heard of cost savings as promised by enacting Act 46.
I attended legislative breakfasts for more than 20 years to be informed on issues and to offer input. My nearly 15 years as a village of Derby Center trustee and water and sewer commissioner gave me a broad perspective on issues in this state. I worked and volunteered in the school systems for over 20 years, giving me a perspective from all sides. I have worked on many different issues over the years from the heart, not for a paycheck.
Now to Rep. Young’s claims of separation of church and state and the issue of reproductive rights. I have researched the abortion issue for many years. My beliefs are based on science. Science has progressed exponentially since the Roe v. Wade.
Babies born as young as 22 weeks of gestation are now surviving. I do oppose including the right to unrestricted abortion into the Vermont Constitution (H.57). If the Supreme Court did overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion in Vermont would not change since abortion rights would revert to the states. Vermont now has unrestricted abortions — up to all nine months, no restrictions, no parental involvement, not even a requirement that abortions be performed by a doctor.
Rep. Young voted against any restrictions, even after viability. He is implying that his candidate would support aborting babies throughout all nine months. He is apparently unaware that Black babies are disproportionately aborted.
If, for some reason, abortions were made illegal nationally, such as passing the Life at Conception Act, then abortion rights in the Vermont Constitution would be invalid. Therefore, there is no need to add a constitutional amendment for abortion. Rep. Young finds it ridiculous that we are still debating this issue. To follow his logic, Brown v. Board of Education would still be in place.
Earlier in this session, the legislature passed a resolution apologizing for the eugenics movement in Vermont. I did contact Rep. Young, agreeing that an apology was in order and that abortion “... will be the next realization of what a dark time we are going through in Vermont right now.”
I resent the accusation that my views on any issue are based solely on my faith.
Jeanine A. Young
Craftsbury
Young is a candidate for Representative in the Orleans-Caledonia district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.