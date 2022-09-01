To the Editor:
I want to thank the Stowe Reporter for the poignant article about Darrell Adams in last week's paper. I am the pastor at the United Community Church of Morrisville, and as your article mentioned, Adams was a frequent guest at our church’s Breakfast on Us.
The article generated good conversation both at the breakfast and at the church worship service this week. Thank you for telling the complicated story of a person we knew and loved, who did not receive all the help he needed or deserved.
While our community as a whole did a lot to help him, we know we could also have done more. I hope and pray that telling his story helps inspire more people to acts of compassion and to a deeper understanding of the plight of those living with mental illness, including substance use and homelessness.
Thank you for respecting this man and his complicated circumstances and highlighting the respect and compassion he found in our community. May we continue to improve our community’s support for all our neighbors.
Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.