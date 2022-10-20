To the Editor:
I am just an old Vermonter letting off a bit of steam as I remember Red Hooper. I have lived in the backcountry of Cambridge and Waterville for most of my life. I started deer hunting in my early teens and have missed few seasons since. My main hunting territory was the Cambridge-Smugglers Notch area, just over the mountain from Johnson — the hometown of the legendary game warden Franklin “Red” Hooper. When Hooper walked over the mountain, you’d better have your hunting license ready. His main mission was to protect the doe and short trout. He was a great, rugged man but if he were with us today, I could visualize him shedding a tear.
Today you can kill three does, including fawns. That is the sad part. I live on the same back road as a meat-processing plant. It is disturbing for me to see those little fawns go by my house. For what, 20 pounds of meat? What chance does a buck have of living long enough to produce legal antlers? They may be killed as a fawn, or while still in the mother’s womb, or while still bald headed. Then, when we have a harsh winter after all the killing, we ask ourselves if we’ve made a mistake? I travel the back roads of Johnson, Belvidere and Eden. There appears to be very few deer left.
Bert Gillespie
Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.