To the Editor:
On Town Meeting Day, the Lamoille North Supervisory Union wants residents to approve a $44 million budget. It will provide services for 1,835 students. The cost of educating one student will be $23,891.
The in-state tuition at the University of Vermont is $19,062. This includes a mandatory comprehensive fee of $2,670.
At Northern Vermont University in Johnson, the tuition and fees for in-state residents total $12,422. This is approximately one-half the cost of educating a student in the Lamoille North district. Northern Vermont is not fancy, but it does get the job done.
The Bishop Marshall School in Morrisville is a private educational institution. It provides a quality and comprehensive educational program for children in kindergarten through grade 8. Its tuition is $8,000 yearly, or approximately one-third that of the Lamoille North district.
So, why is it so expensive to educate a child in the schools of the Lamoille North district?
Let me begin with its administration. It is top-heavy. The average salary of its top-10 salaried employees is $106,724, some of whom do not have direct contact with children. The number cited does not include benefits or perks.
The Lamoille North Supervisory Union employs approximately 221 teachers and 181 instructional aides. This equates to a teacher/instructional aide ratio of one to 4.6 students. I can assure you as a retired teacher with nearly 30 years experience on the elementary and high school levels, a low teacher/instructional aide ratio does not translate into student success.
The irony here is that the Vermont minimum staffing level for a preschool day care facility (3-5 years old) is one instructional staff to 10 children.
The proposed budget calls for a 5.15 percent increase in school taxes. This excludes increases in taxes levied by local communities. In Hyde Park, for example, local taxes will increase by an additional 2.9 percent. Will you see a similar increase in your salary?
This is an election year. Expect little if any increase in financial aid from the state. No newly elected or re-elected state official will move to increase taxes for educational funding. This will be left to the local communities to absorb. In short, expect further hikes in school taxes next school year.
The Lamoille North Supervisory Union is remarkably ineffective in how it spends our tax dollars and provides accountability to the public.
Don’t take my word for it. Before you cast your ballot, do your own homework. Is the Lamoille North Supervisory Union getting the job done? If you decide that the answer is no, then vote no on Town Meeting Day and demand greater accountability for student success.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park